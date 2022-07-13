Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.43. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

