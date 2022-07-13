Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives $2,690.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Relx by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Relx by 72.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX opened at $26.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.