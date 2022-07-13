Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives $2,690.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Relx by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Relx by 72.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX opened at $26.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

