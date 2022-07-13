Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

