Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s FY2027 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLFGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year. The consensus estimate for Ono Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

