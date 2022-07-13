Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s FY2027 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year. The consensus estimate for Ono Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

