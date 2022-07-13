Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. City State Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

