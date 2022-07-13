Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.10.
Shares of QSR stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. City State Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
