Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 70.76.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 30.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is 47.65. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $4,771,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

