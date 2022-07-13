Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

