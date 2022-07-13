Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 374 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in SAP by 111.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SAP by 18.0% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 20.8% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 52,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in SAP by 7.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SAP by 42.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

