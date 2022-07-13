Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CRM stock opened at $166.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 161.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,528,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,944,487 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

