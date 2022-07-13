Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 174.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,047,000 after acquiring an additional 407,988 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after purchasing an additional 915,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,023,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,327,000 after purchasing an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 905,366 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,060,000 after buying an additional 358,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

