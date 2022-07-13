Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €70.00 by Berenberg Bank

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($78.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €71.00 ($71.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 stock opened at €53.26 ($53.26) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($73.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.38.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.