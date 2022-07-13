Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT Lowered to $34.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBCF. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $58,374,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $47,831,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

