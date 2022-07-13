Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.