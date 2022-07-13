Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

