Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.