Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($148.70) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €106.70 ($106.70) on Monday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €95.20 ($95.20) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($170.30). The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.