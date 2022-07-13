SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in SLM were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SLM by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

