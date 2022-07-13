SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Cut to $21.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLM. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

SLM stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. SLM has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.26.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SLM by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 99,112 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of SLM by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 24,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SLM by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SLM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

