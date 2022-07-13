SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Lowered to $22.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 478,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

