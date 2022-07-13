Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 23,522 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $204.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

