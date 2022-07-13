Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes $406,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

