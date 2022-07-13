Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SON opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -147.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

