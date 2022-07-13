Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

SPLK opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

