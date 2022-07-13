Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.78% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.64.

SQ stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. Square has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,601 shares of company stock worth $16,801,892 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 48.0% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Square by 42.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 281.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

