STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.09

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 67905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

