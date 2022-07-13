State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $74.50

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $74.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
