State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $74.50

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $74.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

