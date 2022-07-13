State Street (STT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 7.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 22.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.