Stifel Nicolaus Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $30.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.20 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,152 shares of company stock worth $21,573,524. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

