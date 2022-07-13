STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($38.00) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($39.50) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at €31.09 ($31.09) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($12.40) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($21.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.07 and a 200-day moving average of €37.09.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.