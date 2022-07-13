StockNews.com Downgrades PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) to Hold

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $65.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.78. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $962,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,420,503.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,363,755 shares in the company, valued at $253,257,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,839 shares of company stock worth $5,493,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.