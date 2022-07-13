StockNews.com Downgrades United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Hold

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

UFCS stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $848.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.04. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in United Fire Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in United Fire Group by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

