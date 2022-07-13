StockNews.com Upgrades Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Strong-Buy

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

CASY opened at $193.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $216.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.57.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

