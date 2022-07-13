Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.1% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $347.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.