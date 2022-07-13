Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $20.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in StoneCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

