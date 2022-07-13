Susquehanna Lowers GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $75.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $41.48 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $103,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $81,213,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

