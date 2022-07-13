SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $498.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.43.

Shares of SIVB opened at $411.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $374.99 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.23 and a 200-day moving average of $537.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

