SVB Leerink Lowers Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Price Target to $9.00

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim cut shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYM opened at $3.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

