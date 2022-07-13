T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

