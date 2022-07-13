T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $166.05 Average PT from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

