Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $137.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $103.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

