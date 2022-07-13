Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

NYSE GIM opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 47,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $204,332.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,721,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,506,556.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 395,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,318 over the last three months. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $78,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.