Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

GIM stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 51,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $223,826.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,855,641 shares in the company, valued at $128,677,812.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 395,903 shares of company stock worth $1,728,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

