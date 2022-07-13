Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.78.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

