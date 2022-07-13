Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $881.49.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $699.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $873.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.