The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.80

Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.80 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.21). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 591,391 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.55. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 218.80%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

