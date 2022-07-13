The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Neutral

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

OXY stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,475,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,169,807. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

