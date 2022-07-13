The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 100.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

