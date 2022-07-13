The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $347.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.