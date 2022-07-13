The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $46,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Southern by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.