Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $10.06 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $218.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

