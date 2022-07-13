Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average is $153.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

